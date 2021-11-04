Meme Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.00326991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005295 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

