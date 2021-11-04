$1.54 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,856,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

