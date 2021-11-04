Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

COWN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

