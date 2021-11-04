ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.47 million and $684.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,933.56 or 1.00093402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.10 or 0.00762987 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.