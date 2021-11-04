Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.080-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $207.05 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.