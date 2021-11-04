Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

