Ceres Price Tops $202.50 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $202.50 or 0.00328015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $289,659.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00085850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.56 or 0.07291757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,503.67 or 0.99625527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

