FY2022 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Increased by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BANF opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

