UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cognex worth $51,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

