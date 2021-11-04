UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $54,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

