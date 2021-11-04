UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 185,505 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $61,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 111,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 597,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 140,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

