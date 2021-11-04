UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $63,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

