FORA Capital LLC Invests $91,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,006 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

