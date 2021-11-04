FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

