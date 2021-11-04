Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $327.50 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -169.69 and a beta of 0.91.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.