WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.91

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $680.37 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005838 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001573 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

