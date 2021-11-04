Stakinglab Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $501.46 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

