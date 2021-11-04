ELTCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $60,744.18 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $60,744.18 and approximately $45,300.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00244906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00097766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

