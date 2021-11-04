IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

IAA stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

