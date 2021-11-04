IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
IAA stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
