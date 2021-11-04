Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $479.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.98.

NYSE:HUM opened at $459.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

