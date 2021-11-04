Mizuho Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,530.96.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,397.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.32. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,674.80 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

