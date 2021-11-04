NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

NCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £755.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

