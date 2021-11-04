Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00085483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.36 or 1.00510273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.36 or 0.07278661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022495 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

