Opus Price Reaches $0.0015 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Opus has a market cap of $216,750.30 and approximately $34.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00249906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.