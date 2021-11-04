Colliers Securities Comments on 8×8, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

