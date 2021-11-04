Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Short Interest Update

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of PAYA opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.17. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the third quarter worth about $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

