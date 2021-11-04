Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.790 EPS.

Shares of FTV opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

