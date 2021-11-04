FORA Capital LLC Invests $100,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 222,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

