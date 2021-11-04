FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,580 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after buying an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

