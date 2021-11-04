FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

