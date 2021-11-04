FORA Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

