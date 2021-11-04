FORA Capital LLC Invests $119,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

