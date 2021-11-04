FORA Capital LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

