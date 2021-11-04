QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

