Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

