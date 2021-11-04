Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.67 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 64.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

