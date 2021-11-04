Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $13.14 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.