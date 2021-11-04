Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

