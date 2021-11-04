California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,818 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Jabil by 14.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jabil by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.