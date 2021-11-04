Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00249906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

