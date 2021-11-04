IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $625.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.80 and a 200-day moving average of $624.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $421.15 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,928 shares of company stock worth $5,429,334. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

