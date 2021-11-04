window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 73.81 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($0.99).
About ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT
