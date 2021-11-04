Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

