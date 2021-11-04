Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
Shares of COHN stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
