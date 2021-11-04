SUN (SUN) Market Cap Hits $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00085451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,093.70 or 1.00753546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.58 or 0.07307523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022490 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.