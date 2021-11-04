SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $197.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.22.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $123.49 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

