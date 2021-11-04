NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $854,837.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. NEXT has a total market cap of $854,837.00 and $4,500.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.00328607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.