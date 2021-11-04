California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in News by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.1% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.