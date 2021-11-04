First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

