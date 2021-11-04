Viberate Price Reaches $0.0529 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $1.29 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.