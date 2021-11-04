LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

SRGA opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

